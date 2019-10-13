NHA stopped from setting up toll tax collection point

MANSEHRA: The protesters have thwarted the National Highways Authority (NHA)’s attempt to resume toll tax collection at the Karakoram Highway in Katainda Galla area.

The National Highways Authority officials and contractor concerned were re-erecting toll tax booths but at the meantime angry protesters led by Malik Waheed, the divisional president of Pakistan People’s Party, former district nazim Sardar Said Ghulam and former nazim Datta union council Malik Naveed blocked the highway it to traffic for hours as a mark of protest.

The protesters, who set used tyres on fire to block the road, chanted slogans against the NHA and government.

“We would storm toll tax plaza if the NHA resumed toll tax collection after the lapse of over a decade,” said Waheed. He said that two toll tax collection points were already established at the Hazara Motorway and the local people and traders did not want another toll plaza.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Said Ghulam said the NHA should relocate it toll tax collection point from Khatainda Galla somewhere else as the people were against collection of dual taxes in Mansehra. The passengers travelling between Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan remained stranded for hours because of the blockade of road.

The road was reopened to traffic after many hours when Commissioner Hazara Zaheerul Islam arrived at the scene and held talks with protesters. “Reopen the road as passengers are suffering. I assure you that I would take this issue with high-ups in government and National Highways Authority, “he said.

The NHA had abandoned the toll plaza and stopped collecting tax when people stormed it. Two people had been killed in the incident some 10 years back.