CM says govt committed to developing merged districts

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday said the government was committed to the rapid development and integration of merged districts and has undertaken development initiatives in the last few months.

He said it was for the first time in the history of Pakistan that tribal Pakhtuns have been given full representation in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

A handout quoted Mahmood Khan as saying that his government has done a lot in the tribal districts in a short period of time, adding that under the pro-poor initiatives of the provincial government, Sehat Insaf Card has been extended to all the merged districts and each and every household was being provided this facility.

He addedthat under the Insaf Rozgar scheme Rs1.5 billion wasbeing spent in merged districts. Under the scheme, interest-free loans have been provided to youth in order to enable them to stand on their own feet, he added. He revealed another Rs1 billion would be disbursed under this scheme.

The chief minister said that the Torkham border crossing would be kept open for 24/7 besides approving the construction of the Peshawar-Torkham Motorway and a new border terminal costing $400 million.

The provincial government had also solved a number of issues such as regularisation of Levies and Khassadars and upgradation of their salary packages in line with the police, he added. Mahmood Khan said recruitment on more than 17,000 posts is underway in the merged districts which will further transform delivery of services.

While referring to the budget, the chief minister said Rs162 billion have been allocated for merged districts in the current fiscal year. “The developmental budget of merged districts is Rs.83 billon,” he said.

He maintained that Rs12 billion released by the federal government had reached the provincial government on September 13 along with Rs10 billion released in June being spent in quarter one of this year.

The chief minister said with cash flow available from mid of September spending has immediately being increased, adding that Rs2.2 billion have been spent in the last three weeks. Mahmood Khan reiterated the commitment of his government for speedy development of merged districts and said the government was moving in the right direction in order to bring the tribal districts on a par with the settled districts of the province.