Court orders arrest of Sindh Speaker’s family members in Rs1.6bn graft case

KARACHI: An accountability court on Saturday issued non-bailable warrants (NBWs) for the arrests of a dozen suspects, including family members of Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani, in a corruption reference pertaining to an amount of Rs1.6 billion, after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) informed the court that the suspects had gone abroad or into hiding to avert arrests.

The accountability court-IV ordered the arrests of Durrani’s wife Naheed, his daughters Sonya, Shahana, Sara and Sanam, son Agha Shahbaz, and six others, including Muhammad Irfan, Gulbahar Baloch, Shakeel Soomro, Syed Muhammad Shah, Ghulam Murtaza and Munawar Ali.

The investigation officer (IO), Asif Raza, told the court that when the bureau checked the suspects’ travel history, it found that the aforementioned members of Durrani’s family had gone to the United States and the United Arab Emirates; whereas, the rest had gone into hiding. He stated that the suspects were issued repeated notices but they did not comply with them.