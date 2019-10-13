US troops come under fire from Turkey positions: Pentagon

WASHINGTON: American troops stationed in northern Syria came under artillery fire from nearby Turkish positions, the Pentagon has confirmed. There were no injuries, the international media reported on Saturday.

Following earlier media reports of explosions near the town of Kobani, the Pentagon said US troops "came under artillery fire from Turkish positions at approximately 9 pm local Oct 11” and that the explosions occurred "in an area known by the Turks to have US forces present.” The American soldiers were not withdrawn from the town, the statement noted, adding that Washington “remains opposed to the Turkish military move into Syria.”

Later on Friday night, the Associated Press reported an American outpost was abandoned after the shelling, citing US officials, but noted that a larger base in Kobani had not been evacuated or affected by the strike. The outpost would likely soon be reoccupied, the officials added.

The Turkish Defense Ministry said the strike was in response to mortar fire from Kurdish militias, which it dubbed “terrorists,”, adding Turkey was not targeting the US troops in the area and that precautions were taken to avoid direct hits on US positions.