Lawyers against increase in age for judges’ retirement

LAHORE: A lawyers representative convention on Saturday resolved against attempts by the government to increase the superannuation age for the judges of the Supreme Court and asked all the political parties to deny any constitutional amendment to this effect.

The convention also termed the government’s references against Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice K.K.Agha based on mala fide intention and demanded their immediate withdrawal.

The representatives of bar councils and associations from across the country attended the convention hosted by the Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA). Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Vice Chairman Amjad Ali Shah, its members Ahsan Bhoon, Azam Nazir Tarar, Abid Saqi, LHCBA President Hafeezur Rehman Chaudhry, Balochistan Bar Council Chairman Executive Committee Rahib Khan Baledi, Punjab Bar Council Vice Chairman Shahnawaz Ismail Gujjar, Islamabad Bar Council Chairman Executive Committee Javed Saleem Sarosh, Supreme Court Bar Association Vice President Malik Karamat Awan and Lahore Bar Association President Asim Cheema were prominent among the participants.

A declaration issued at the convention questioned the ongoing process of “selective” accountability in the country and demanded an immediate release of all political prisoners. It urged the courts to dispense quick justice to all political prisoners and ensure implementation of the Constitution in the country. The convention expressed concern over recent appointments of judges in superior courts and called for appropriate amendment to Article 175-A of the Constitution to ensure due representation of all stakeholders in the Judicial Commission.

It also demanded decrease in minimum age criteria to become judge of a high court by five years from 45 to 40.

The convention sought amendments to make rules for suo motu powers of the supreme court under Article 184 (3) of the Constitution in light of recommendations by the Pakistan Bar Council. It questioned working of model courts in the country under a direct control of the supreme court and urged all provincial high courts to enforce their constitutional supervisory role on their respective district courts.

The declaration passed by the convention demanded an amendment to the Pakistan Legal Practitioner & Bar Councils Act 1973 for a smooth provision of funds to the lawyers bodies in annual budgets of the government.