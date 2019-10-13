close
Sun Oct 13, 2019
AFP
October 13, 2019

16 killed in Burkina Faso mosque attack

World

AFP
October 13, 2019

OUAGADOUGOU: Sixteen people died and two were seriously injured in an attack on a mosque in Burkina Faso’s volatile north, security sources said on Saturday.

Armed men attacked the Grand Mosque in Salmossi on Friday evening, a source told AFP, adding that 13 died on the spot and three succumbed to their injuries later.

A resident from the nearby town of Gorom-Gorom confirmed the attack, saying Salmossi residents had fled their homes afterwards.

Until 2015, landlocked Burkina Faso was largely spared violence that hit Mali and then Niger, its neighbours to the north.

But Jihadists -- some linked to al-Qaeda, others to the so-called Islamic State group -- started infiltrating the north, then the east, and then endangered its southern and western borders.

