Malawi protesters charged with stoning cop to death

LILONGWE, Malawi: Four Malawian protesters have been charged with the murder of a policeman who was stoned to death during clashes between pro- and anti-government demonstrators outside the capital Lilongwe, police said on Saturday.

A wave of protests has gripped Malawi since disputed elections in May, and Superintendent Usumani Imedi was killed on Tuesday trying to restore order as violence erupted at Msundwe, a trading outpost west of the capital.

The clashes broke out as a group of protesters attempted to stop supporters of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party from travelling to President Peter Mutharika’s first rally in the city since his election win.

Police spokesman James Kadadzera told AFP that four anti-government protesters were charged with murder on Friday: Frank Mastone, 28, Kondwani Chisindo, 23, Godfrey Banda, 30, and Licktone Mtiche, 30.

The police also arrested 40 others following Imedi’s death and charged them with endangering the lives of road users. All the suspects, except one juvenile, appeared before a magistrate in Lilongwe on Friday.