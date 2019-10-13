Homework first for high-schooler Gauff before WTA semi-final

LINZ, Austria: Coco Gauff’s strategy sessions for the first WTA semi-final of her young career were put on hold for a few hours on Friday due to high-school homework.

The 15-year-old from Delray Beach, Florida, who has attended school online since third grade is starting to write records as well as essays after upsetting Linz tournament top seed Kiki Bertens 7-6 (7/1), 6-4.

Gauff became the youngest woman to reach a WTA semi-final since Nicole Vaidisova won the Tashkent title in 2004, and will take on Andrea Petkovic for a spot in the final.

The 75th-ranked Petkovic booked her first semi in a year, defeating Viktoria Kuzmova of Slovakia 6-4, 6-1.

Gauff was getting down to studying after her late-afternoon win, with lessons beckoning in her hotel room.

“I just got off the court, so I’ve not thought about the semi-final,” she said.

“I’m thinking of the homework I have to do tonight. I don’t know what it is yet.

“I’m studying the typical stuff: math, English, history... I don’t know what I have to do - but I know it’s something.”

Gauff said that while she is not bothered by juggling her tennis and school commitments, “sometimes I’m motivated and then I have moments when I don’t want to do it (homework) at all.”