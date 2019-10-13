Normalisation Committee members being paid handsome salaries

KARACHI: The members of the Normalisation Committee appointed by FIFA for Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) receive handsome privileges from the world body for their services, sources told ‘The News’ on Saturday.

According to sources, each member gets minimum salary of $4000 from FIFA per month. This amount is equal to Rs 626,000.

The five-member committee, headed by Humza Khan, has been tasked to conduct club scrutiny, hold elections at the district and provincial level before going for the elections of the PFF.

Sources said that besides the fixed monthly compensation the members also enjoy travelling, diet and other relevant allowances.

The minimum mandate of the committee is nine months. However, its tenure could be extended.

When contacted, FIFA did not share the salaries details with this correspondent.

“As FIFA consultants, they have a contract with FIFA and receive a fixed compensation that covers their work and expenses,” FIFA spokesperson told ‘The News’.

The committee, which acts as PFF ExCo, has also been handed over the PFF headquarters and accounts worth Rs 160million.

Besides this, the committee will also be given operational funds by FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) for running day-to-day affairs of the PFF.