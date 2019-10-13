Sindh crush Southern Punjab; KP, Balochistan register wins

KARACHI: Sindh engineered a comprehensive win over Southern Punjab, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan also recorded victories in their National Under-19 One-day tournament on Saturday.

At Ittefaq Cricket Ground in Lahore, Maaz Sadaqat’s five-for inspired Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to a 50-run victory over Central Punjab.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, after being put into bat, were dismissed for 245 in 47.2 overs. Saqib Jamil top scored with 68-ball 51, while Abdullah Farooq chipped in with 41 off 52 balls with seven fours.

Ali Mustafa and Ghufran Hadi took three wickets apiece.

In reply, the openers provided a 98-run start to Central Punjab but the coming batsmen failed to capitalise and the whole team perished for 195 in 42.5 overs.

Saad Bin Athar and Mohammad Huraira scored 53 and 45 runs respectively. Maaz Sadaqat was the main destroyer, taking 5-47.

Meanwhile, Sindh defeated Southern Punjab by 199 at the Dring Stadium, Bahawalpur.

After deciding to bat, Sindh posted 307-5. Saim Ayub struck a 111-ball 104, hammering 13 fours and a six. Jahanzaib Sultan was the other notable run-getter with 100-ball 71 with six fours and two sixes. The duo contributed 162 for the first-wicket.

For Southern Punjab Tahir Hussain and Haris Javed Khan took two wickets apiece.

Chasing 308, Southern Punjab were dismissed for 108 in 30.5 overs. Mohammad Basit was the only notable run-getter with 26 off 31 balls which included six fours. Aamir Ali and Mohammad Makki bagged two wickets each.

At Jinnah Stadium in Sialkot, Balochistan beat Northern by three wickets.

Northern perished for 244 in 49.2 overs. Mubasir Khan hit 82 off 104 balls with eight fours. Hassan Abid Kiyani also contributed a 62-ball 58 with eight fours. Akhtar Shah took 3-62.

Balochistan raced to the target in 48.5 overs for the loss of seven wickets. Mohammad Junaid scored an unbeaten 68 off 56 balls. His fine innings was embellished with ten fours. Mohammad Ibrahim and Haseebullah hammered 46 and 45 runs, respectively. Mehran Mumtaz captured 2-40.