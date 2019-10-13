Ireland interested in touring Pakistan in near future

DUBLIN: The Chief Executive of Cricket Ireland, Warren Deutrom, has expressed interest in Ireland touring Pakistan after being impressed with the smooth management of the recent Sri Lanka series.

Sri Lanka recently visited Pakistan for three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 Internationals.

Sri Lanka’s interim coach Rumesh Ratnayake was impressed with the experience and feels Pakistan’s hospitality will encourage other countries to visit these shores in the future.

“You’ve done a great job in having us here and the security has been impeccable,” he had said after the conclusion of the tour.

Echoing similar sentiments, Deutrom wants Ireland to play their part in regularising international cricket in Pakistan. He and Tom Harrison, the England and Wales Cricket Board Executive, visited Pakistan during the T20I series in Lahore and were given a walk-through of the security arrangements.

“We want to play our part in assisting getting international cricket back in Pakistan,” Deutrom said in PCB’s podcast. “Just at a very human level until you see it with yourself, you come with a set of conceptions or preconceptions and I think this visit, which was generously made at the invitation of the Pakistan Cricket Board, would begin to change those perceptions.

“What we saw in Islamabad and Lahore is the extraordinary lengths to which the cricket authorities, the security authorities, the government and police [have gone]; everyone has been working incredibly closely together to building that confidence.”

While no particular date has been set yet for Ireland’s tour as there is no free window available for the next eight months, Deutrom believes they could be invited to play within a year or two.

“There is no date set. However, it wouldn’t surprise me if that date or if that invitation was received by the end of the year for a tour taking place, perhaps next year, maybe the year after, I don’t know.”