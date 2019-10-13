PTI MPAs meet CPLC chief over rising crimes

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf members of the Sindh Assembly, Arsalan Taj and Ali Aziz, on Saturday met Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) Chief Zubair Habib to discuss the rise in crime rate in the city.

MPA Taj informed Habib that incidents of crime had increased sharply in District East, especially in Gulshan-e-Iqbal and its surrounding areas. “Criminals are not getting caught due to lack of surveillance system and forensic labs in Karachi,” he said.

To prevent crimes in the city, committees need to be mobilised at the neighbourhood level, he suggested. Efforts were being made to ruin the city's peace under a deliberate plot and being public representatives, they would continue to raise their voice for resolutions of people’s issues at every forum.

MPA Aziz said the rise in crime rate was a question mark on the performance of the provincial government. “The incidents of robbery, abduction and murder in the city are worrisome. To prevent such incidents, a solid strategy and an integrated approach were required to be formulated,” he said.

To awaken the Sindh government, the PTI had repeatedly raised its voice against crimes at various forums but it landed on deaf ears of the government, the MPA added.