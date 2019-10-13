Business morale seen improving

KARACHI: More investment is likely to flow into the economy as business community's morale is improving, especially in the wake of a meeting between their leaders and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Qamar Bajwa, an industry official said on Saturday.

“Improvement in the economy was visible and it should be continued,” said Arif Habib, chairman, Arif Habib Group, addressing at a conference ‘Business Leadership Conference’ organized by World Memon Organization (WMO) Global Youth Wing.

Citing the stakeholders-COAS meeting, held earlier this month to discuss country’s economic climate, Habib said the business community had realised that political and armed forces were concerned over the situation and trying to improve the situation. He said the business would further grow if facilitated in proper way.

Habib also stressed the political issues should be settled before any anti-government rally.

Aftab Siddiqui, Member National Assembly, the Prime Minister had directed the concerned authorities to ensure all possible support to business community and resolve their issues.