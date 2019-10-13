JUI-F march aimed at ‘saving kings of corruption’: PM’s aide

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Saturday that it was now proved the march of Maulana Fazlur Rehman was not for the freedom of Kashmir but for the freedom of thieves.

In a tweet, she said after the conversation of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, the real motives of march of Maulana Fazlur Rehman had been revealed. Maulana was not coming out for the oppressed and the hapless but for protecting the political and financial interests of kings of corruption, she added.

“Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif are playing the game of Kaleemullah and Samiullah and they are passing the ball between themselves. “However, both of them will not achieve their goal as goal posts of both of them were different, she added.

She said the meeting in Model Town was also part of the same game. “We know that Maulana is fond of political Halwa but for it he should not lockdown Islamabad. “Maulana chose the black day against India for his politics to please his foreign and local masters, she added.