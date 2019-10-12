Naval chief visits Australia

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi was on an official visit to Australia and attended Indo-Pacific ‘Sea Power Conference’ held in Sydney and had interactions with his naval counterparts from various countries. The Indo-Pacific ‘Sea Power Conference’, a three day long multinational naval event, held in conjunction with the biennial International Maritime Exposition that included seven interrelated international naval events.

During the Sea Power Conference, speakers from Australian Research Institutes/ Think Tanks and international navies presented the papers. Delegations from 80 countries including Naval Heads and senior naval leaders from 35 foreign navies, attended the conference.

Besides inaugural session, the Naval Chief attended various other sessions of the Sea Power Conference. During the ongoing conference, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi had bilateral calls with naval chiefs of Australia, Brunei & Philippines and also interacted with various heads of foreign navies.

During the meetings with the foreign dignitaries, matters of mutual interest and bilateral naval collaboration were discussed. The Naval Chief highlighted Pakistan’s commitment in the fight against terrorism including Pakistan Navy’s participation in multinational Combined Maritime Force (CMF) and Pakistan Navy’s own initiative of Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP) in support of maritime security in the region.

It is expected that current visit of Chief of the Naval Staff would greatly augment the bilateral cooperation between both the countries in general and the two navies in future.