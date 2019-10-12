HRCP for recovery of missing literary figure

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The case of the disappearance of Mudassar Mahmood Naru, writer and poet, has caused great concern, not only to his family but civil society and the literary community at large.
Three literary bodies have passed resolutions concerning his case. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) endorsed their statement and supported all investigation to ensure the safe return of Naru.
LAHORE: The case of the disappearance of Mudassar Mahmood Naru, writer and poet, has caused great concern, not only to his family but civil society and the literary community at large.
Three literary bodies have passed resolutions concerning his case. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) endorsed their statement and supported all investigation to ensure the safe return of Naru.