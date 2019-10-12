Senate no-trust motion: PPP fact-finding committee completes probe

ISLAMABAD: The fact-finding committee of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on the failure of no-trust motion against the Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has almost completed its work and now it is only to pen down the final report for the presentation before the party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari with recommendations.

According to sources in the PPP, the fact-finding process has completed and now the report would be presented to convener of the committee Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani for the approval and subsequently to Bilawal. The sources said the committee conducted interviews of all the PPP senators expect one who was not in the country and report would be finalised on the basis of these interviews with giving suggestions.

“It was not easy task to find out anyone in secret balloting and fixing the responsibility, a source in the PPP said.

The PPP sources said doubts on any senator could be cast on the basis of circumstantial evidence but no solid evidence were there that any particular senator cast vote in violation of the party policy.

“The failure of the no-trust motion was a set-back for the opposition and finding those who voted against the opposition move is not easy task and only one can doubt the intentions of some members based on circumstantial evidence,” the sources said.

It is expected that the final meeting of the fact-finding committee will be held by next week to finalise the report.