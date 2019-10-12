PTI urges world to push for just Kashmir issue settlement

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership on Friday called on the world community to shun its traditional behavior towards the seething Kashmir issue and play a role in its just settlement.

PTI Chief Organiser Saifullah Khan Niazi, Secretary General Aamir Mehmood Kayani, Vice-President Zahid Hussain Kazmi and Information Secretary Ahmad Jawad led a rally at D-Chowk and formed a human chain on the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan to show solidarity with Kashmiris. In a joint statement, they decried the silence of the world community towards the plight of people of Kashmir, particularly after the August 05 illegal and unconstitutional steps taken by India to change its status.

They called for the grant of right to self-determination to Kashmiris to save the region and the world from risks of a devastating war. They strongly condemned India for committing war crimes in Occupied Kashmir and paid tributes to Kashmiris for rendering massive sacrifices for their UN-mandated to win freedom from Indian occupation.

PTI leaders said that moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiris would continue at every phase of their struggle until they achieved their objective of freedom. PTI workers in large number turned up at the venue to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day on the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan.