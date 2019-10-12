Pak, China JWG on Transport Infrastructure inks minutes

ISLAMABAD: In the concluding session of the 7th meeting of Joint Working Group on Transport Infrastructure between Pakistan and China, the agreed minutes were inked at the Ministry of Communications here on Friday.

From Pakistan side, Federal Secretary for Communications Jawwad Rafique Malik and from Chinese side Chief Planner of Ministry of Transport Wang Zhiqing signed the minutes, a spokesman of the NHA said.

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed and senior officers of Ministry of Communications and National Highway Authority were also present.

The Chinese delegation headed by Wang Zhiqing, Chief Planner, Ministry of Transport of China also called on Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed. Murad Saeed while welcoming the Chinese delegation highlighted the importance of Joint Working Group (JWG) Forum and its effectiveness in implementation of CPEC infrastructure projects.

Murad Saaed acknowledged and appreciated the hard work, dedication and professional competence of Chinese engineers and their workers. He expressed his commitment and resolve for removing the impediments in timely completion of CPEC infrastructure projects resulting in job creation and improvement in local business.

The Federal Minister informed about the establishment of CPEC Authority to provide one window operation, speed up the project implementation and bring ease to the Chinese investors. He said Pakistan and China have time tested friendship in every crisis. The Federal Minister thanked the Peoples Republic of China for their strong support on Kashmir Issue. He said “we look towards China as a model for economic development, poverty alleviation and eradication of corruption”.

He further said, “we have also flagship programme “Ehsas” which focuses on poverty alleviation and empowerment of the poor”. The delegation was also apprised about the three new and priority areas of Agriculture, Tourism and Poverty alleviation in 2nd Phase of CPEC arrangement.

Wang appreciated the hospitality extended by the government of Pakistan to the Chinese delegation. He emphasized on the fact that efforts made on CPEC will deliver benefits to the present and next generations. He also acknowledged the hard work put forth by both the sides to realize the vision of the leadership.

The Federal Secretary for Communications Jawwad Rafique Malik highlighted the importance of JWG on Transport Infrastructure and shared the significant achievements made during the discussions.