4 accused in girl abduction, rape case acquitted

RAWALPINDI: Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Rawalpindi Masood Ahmed Warraich on Friday acquitted three police constables of Muhafiz Force and a private man they were nominated in abduction of a 22-year-old girl from Bahria Town Phase-8 on May 16, 2019 and allegedly gang raped her.

The court gave decision on lack of evidence basis while victim girl already changed her statement in favour of accused. She had already given statement in court that she nominated the four accused due to misunderstanding in this regard.

Several ups and downs appeared in a 5 months trail rape case.

The court acquitted Constable Muhammad Naseer, Constable Rashid Minhas, Constable Muhammad Azeem and civilian young man Amir Sikandar.

Rawat Police Station registered FIR under Sections 376B, 367A and 382 PPC against four accused.

According to details of the horrifying incident revealed by the young girl in the First Information Report (FIR) she stated: “she, along with a friend, identified as Umair Azam Kiyani had gone to Bahria Town Phase-8 for some outing and to have ‘sehri’ for keeping fast.

“We were near ‘Statute of Liberty’ in Bahria Town Phase-7 when we were stopped by a white Toyota Corolla car, bearing registration no: ADB-332, in which four persons named Constable Muhammad Naseer, Constable Rashid Minhas, Constable Muhammad Azeem and civilian young man Amir Sikandar were riding.

“They pulled both of us out of our vehicle and forced me to sit in their car on gun point while they threatened and told my friend Umair Azam Kiyani to go away.

“They drove off some distance and then parked the vehicle on the road side and put dark blinds on the windows of the vehicle and raped me one by one in the back seat of the car.

Later, they dropped me off in Commercial Centre near my hostel. Before freeing me, they snatched Rs30000 as well as a gold ring valued at Rs12000.

“They also asked her to stay in contact in future as well as even dared to feed one contact number in her cell phone while hurling threats of dire consequences if she did otherwise.

She said that she was too ashamed of what had happened to her and terrified as well and it took her a whole day to pick up courage and compose herself to approach the police to file this FIR.

The victim girl in her statement of 164 identified the four victims they raped her but after a day a surprising twist appeared when victim girl filed an application in the court of Sumera Alamgir to record a fresh statement that three police officials and a private man were not her accused.

But, the court did not allow her to record a fresh statement to mock the judiciary system of this country.