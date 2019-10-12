Forceful anti-India demos held in IOK

SRINAGAR: In Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), the people held forceful demonstrations in different areas of Kashmir Valley, Friday, to register their protest against the Indian occupation and repeal of special status of the territory by India.

As the Juma congregational prayers culminated, the people took to the streets in Srinagar, Badgam, Ganderbal, Islamabad, Pulwama, Kulgam, Shopian, Bandipora, Baramulla, Kupwara and other areas of the occupied territory and raised high-pitched pro-freedom and anti-India slogans.

The protesters at several places were subjected to brute force by Indian police and troops. Many demonstrators sustained injuries in the brutal actions of forces’ personnel. The authorities did not allow people to offer Juma prayers at Srinagar’s historic Jamia Masjid and many other major mosques or shrines in the Kashmir Valley for the 10th consecutive week since August 5.

The protesters told media on the occasion that they will continue their freedom struggle despite all odds. They thanked Pakistani people and Prime Minister, Imran Khan, for supporting their just cause and expressing solidarity with the besieged people of occupied Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the occupation authorities continued to keep the Kashmir Valley under strict military siege on 68th consecutive day, today. Normal life remains badly hit as all shops, markets, business establishments and educational institutions are closed while public transport is off the road. The communications means including mobile and internet services and TV channels continue to remain shut in Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region. News portals are in off-line mode in occupied Kashmir for the past over two months due to continued closure of internet services. Scores of websites from the occupied territory have last been updated in the early hours of August 5 and till date these portals have frozen. Even newspapers are not able to update their websites.