Ethiopian PM wins Nobel Peace Prize

OSLO: Hailed as a visionary and reformer, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for his efforts to resolve the long-running conflict with neighbouring foe Eritrea.

Abiy was honoured "for his efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation, and in particular for his decisive initiative to resolve the border conflict with neighbouring Eritrea", the Nobel Committee said.

The award is seen as a welcome boost for Africa’s youngest leader as he faces worrying inter-community violence ahead of a parliamentary election in May 2020.

Abiy told the Nobel Committee he was “humbled and thrilled” by the prize, and said he thought the award would invigorate regional peace efforts.

“This is great news for Africa, great news for East Africa. A place where peace is a very expensive commodity, and I am sure it will give us energy to work towards peace and to realise peace within our region,” Abiy said in a phone call posted on the Nobel Prize website. This is the second year in a row that an African has received the Nobel Peace Prize, after Congolese gynaecologist Denis Mukwege shared the 2018 honour with Yazidi activist Nadia Murad for their work combatting sexual violence. On Friday, Mukwege congratulated his fellow laureate. “Your efforts for reconciliation in the horn of Africa have been inspiring well beyond borders,” he said in a Twitter post. Since taking office in April 2018, the 43-year-old Abiy has aggressively pursued policies that have the potential to upend society in the Horn of Africa nation and reshape dynamics beyond its borders, after years of civil unrest.