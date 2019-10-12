Pak embassy, Dubai land dept not aware of talks

DUBAI: An interesting claim by the hi-ups of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) that Dubai authorities would share details of Pakistani owners of properties has shaken diplomatic circles in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The FBR official stated in a tweet that Pakistan authorities had “a very productive meeting” with Dubai Land Department (DLD) on October 9 and 10. But, Pakistan diplomats in the UAE and authorities related to the DLD are not aware of such meetings, The News was informed after enquiring with various official channels. One senior diplomat on condition of anonymity told that Pakistani authorities had approached local authorities several times regarding the Pakistani owners of properties in Dubai but could not get anything officially.

The Pakistan embassy’s press section was also unaware of talks between Pakistani and UAE officials. The press section said that media would be informed after consulting top diplomatic officials. It also advised to contact the FBR for further details.

Another senior diplomat of Pakistan embassy believed that talks could be held without involving the diplomatic missions of Pakistan. According to diplomatic rules, Pakistan investigating authorities can be entertained with the local officials, only through the help of diplomatic missions, but some matters might be resolved via highest government contacts.

Pakistan tax authorities have been looking for unearthing Pakistani properties owners in Dubai but couldn’t succeeded yet, diplomatic sources revealed.

The current head of Pakistan’s tax authority also expressed hope that illegal use of a permanent residence visa would also be prevented.

It may be mentioned that few months ago a list containing thousands of names of Pakistanis was circulated. At that time the government departments had claimed in a forceful manner that no tax evader having property abroad could escape.

The concerned departments also issued notices to a number of individuals. It was termed a hollow threat in press reports. A report said that the Dubai authorities cannot hand any list over to any other country regarding investment by foreigners there.

The sources said that if there was any list and notices were issued then why didn’t the concerned departments tell the media what happened afterwards. Why were the details were not issued and tax evaders exposed?

It was also reported in foreign media that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also tried to get such details from the Dubai authorities but failed.

It’s a common perception in the UAE that if the authorities tell details of investment the confidence of investors will shake which against the interest of the Emirates. It is against their business model to share such details and also their law does not allow this.