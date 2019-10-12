On stolen vote, seminary student has right to protest

CHINIOT: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Friday if the vote of seminary student is stolen, he has right to protest.

He said that the decisions are taken by the party leaders, as Nawaz Sharif has announced to back Azadi March. He said that some elected members of PI are also supporting the march.

He said that illegal and dictatorial tactics are being used to stop Azadi March. Fazl said that his agenda is Pakistan’s agenda and for this agenda, he is carrying out the Azadi March. He said that there is only one way to save Pakistan and that is removal of the rulers. Fazl said that they would liberate the county from the ineligible rulers.

Maulana Fazl expressed these views while addressing the Khatam-e-Nabuwwat conference and talking to media here on Friday.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that he is thankful to all political parties for supporting the Azadi March. He said that the price spiral is touching the sky and nation has been destroyed. He said that according to the State Bank of Pakistan there will be no decrease in price spiral rather it will further increase. Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that businessmen were tortured in Islamabad adding that the issues of traders have not been resolved.

He said that factories in Pakistan are being shut, markets are being shut and business community is staging protest. He said that all the government hospitals in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa are being privatised and doctors and other hospital staff has been on protest from last many days adding that the lives of the people have been made worse. Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that he is not following the agenda of RAW but is following the agenda of Pakistan. Fazl said that he has no contact with government for holding negotiations adding that they are running the movement at the national level.