Option of talks with marchers remains open: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that the option to hold talks is open with the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), which is set to begin its march against the government from October 28.The prime minister said this while a meeting of the government spokespersons here during which the topic of ‘Azadi March’ also came up along with discussion on Iran and Saudi Arabia.

The premier shed light on his recent visit to China, terming it successful. Imran Khan said Pakistan has come out of diplomatic isolation.

On the subject of Azadi March, the premier was asked if a committee was formed to talk to the JUI-F, to which he said that currently there isn’t a need for one. He further said that the option for talks on important issues is open, adding that if someone wants to talk then the option should remain open.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan on Friday expressed astonishment over the disproportionate amount of coverage accorded by the international media to the dire human rights situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), especially in context of the widespread coverage of the Hong Kong protests.

In a series of posts on the social networking website Twitter, Imran Khan noted that IOK was an internationally recognised disputed territory that had been illegally annexed by India, with troops imposing a siege and imprisoning millions of innocent people in their homes.

“I am puzzled as to how international media continues to give headline coverage to Hongkong protests but ignores the dire human rights crisis in IOJK - an internationally recognised disputed territory illegally annexed by India with 900k troops imposing a siege on 8mn Kashmiris,” he wrote on Twitter.

Imran Khan said communications blackout and curfew in IOK was a growing humanitarian crisis. He also highlighted how the Indian occupation of the valley had killed 100,000 innocent Kashmiri people over the course of three decades.

“For over 2 months with a complete blackout of communications, thousands imprisoned, including entire spectrum of political leadership plus children, & a growing humanitarian crisis. In IOJK 100k Kashmiris have been killed over 30 yrs fighting for their right to self-determination,” he wrote, adding, “..As committed to them by the international community through UNSC resolutions.”

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar called on Imran Khan here at the PM Office. During the meeting, they discussed matters pertaining to the politics and development in Punjab.

Meanwhile, a several kilometres long human chain was formed from D-Chowk to the Convention Centre in Islamabad to express solidarity with Kashmiris and shake the world conscience to take notice of unending Indian brutalities in IOK.

President Arif Alvi and Prime Minster Imran Khan led the human chain. On the occasion, Imran Khan said that Pakistan needed to give the world a message that the country would always stand by the people of IOK. Imran Khan said that the international media was highlighting the protests in Hong Kong as a movement for democratic freedom, while ignoring IOK. As per plan, the nation observed Kashmir Day on Friday across the country to highlight the atrocities of Indian forces in IOK. A human chain was formed under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, stretching from Express Chowk to the D-Chowk in the federal capital. People from all sections of society took part in the event. Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul, Prime Minister’s Adviser on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan and Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur were also part of the chain. The premier also telephoned President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and assured him of Pakistan’s full support to Turkey.

Imran Khan told the Turkish leader that his country stands in full support and solidarity with Turkey and understands its concerns relating to terrorism.

“As a country which has lost more than 70,000 lives due to terrorism and borne the burden of more than three million refugees for decades, Pakistan is fully cognisant of the threats and challenges being faced by Turkey having lost 40,000 of its people to terrorism,” the prime minister said.

Imran Khan said, “We pray that Turkey’s efforts for enhanced security, regional stability and peaceful resolution of the Syrian situation are fully successful.”

He said the government and people of Pakistan looked forward to accord a warm welcome to President Erdogan on his forthcoming visit to Pakistan later this month.

Adviser to PM on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain also called on the PM and presented the second edition of his book ‘Pakistan: The Economy of an Elitist State’ to him. The premier appreciated it and hoped it would help in understanding the country’s economy. The prime minister will visit Iran tomorrow (Sunday) on a one-day trip where he will meet top Iranian leadership. Further details suggest that Imran Khan will hold talks with Iran regarding tensions with Saudi Arabia. The premier will depart for Saudi Arabia from Iran. It has been learnt that Imran Khan will mediate talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran. The prime minister will also highlight Kashmir issue in Tehran and Riyadh.