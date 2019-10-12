close
Sat Oct 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
October 12, 2019

Child martyred, 22 injured in Indian firing

Top Story

A
APP
October 12, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office Friday summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian security forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

The Indian firing in Sharda, Nezapir, Satwal and Bagsar sectors on Thursday martyred a 10-year child and left 22 others injured, including seven children and four women, a Foreign Office statement said. Faizan, 10, was martyred in indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian Army in Sharda Sector of LoC, while 16 civilians, including six children and two women, sustained serious injuries. Two, including a women, were injured in Nezapir, three, including a child and woman, were injured in Satwal Sector, and one in Bagsar Sector. The Indian forces along the LoC and Working Boundary have continuously been targeting the civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars, and automatic weapons. Director General (South Asia and Saarc) Dr. Mohammad Faisal urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Arrangement, investigate these and other incidents of ceasefire violations, instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story