CM welcomes Chinese investment

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said the vast investment opportunities are available in the country and foreign investors will be fully protected in the province. He was talking to a delegation of Meishang International Group Investment Holding Limited of China led by its Chairman Professor Guo Rongzong who called on him.
