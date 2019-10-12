Breach of discipline: 3 army majors sacked, 2 of them jailed

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army has dismissed services of three officers of Major rank for breach of discipline and misconduct. Three Majors have been awarded punishment on account of breach of discipline and misconduct, said a statement of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). It said once found guilty of charges levelled against them, all three were dismissed from service while two were also awarded rigorous imprisonment for two years each. Charges against dismissed officers included misuse of authority and involvement in illegal activities unbecoming of an officer. It may be pointed out that Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on May 30 endorsed conviction of senior military officers including Lt Gen (R) Javed Iqbal Awan sand Brig (R) Raja Rizwan for their espionage activities and leaking sensitive information to foreign spy agencies. Lt Gen (R) Javed Iqbal was awarded 14 years rigorous imprisonment, while Raja Rizwan was sentenced to death.