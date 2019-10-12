Turkish envoy defends operation Peace Spring in Syria

ISLAMABAD: Hereunder are important points from an interview with H.E. hsan Mustafa Yurdakul, Ambassador of Republic of Turkey to Pakistan on the operation Peace Spring in North Syria.

What is Turkey’s motivation behind the newly-launched Operation Peace Spring in North Syria?

Mr Yurdakul: Like Pakistan, Turkey has also been a victim of terrorism and a target of various organizations. During the last two years, especially from the east of River Euphrates, we have been exposed to more than hundred cases of attacks or hostile acts by PYD/YPG, the Syrian offshoot of PKK which is designated as a terrorist organization by the EU and NATO.

PYD/YPG has perpetrated terrorist attacks also within Syria and against Syrians. Northwest Syria is a particular case in point. More than 200 cases of attacks and killing or wounding of scores of civilians took place. PYD/YPG-affiliated elements assumed responsibility in these cases without hesitation. Our expectations and sensitivities regarding the PYD/YPG threat were repeatedly shared with our Allies, especially the US. In despite of all our efforts, our talks with the US on the establishment of a safe zone has remained inconclusive. PYD/YPG fortifications were not destroyed. PYD/YPG even built new ones. They did not withdraw. Their heavy weapons were not taken back. We could no longer tolerate the presence of terrorists at our borders. We were compelled to take the matter into our hands. That is why we launched “Operation Peace Spring”.

What does Turkey aim with this operation?

Mr Yurdakul: There are multiple aims of this operation. In a nutshell, the main objectives of this operation will be to ensure Turkey’s border security, neutralize terrorists in the region and save Syrians from the oppression and cruelty of these terrorists.

Turkey has a 911-km border with Syria and it has long highlighted the threat posed by the terroists in the east of the Euphrates and their desire of formation of a “terrorist corridor” there.

In its more than 30 –year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. Even high level US authorities have admitted that YPG is the Syrian branch of the terrorist organization PKK. We wouldn’t stand idle by the activities of these terrorist groups right next to our border forever.

We intend to continue the operation until all terrorists have been wiped out of the region, our border security has been ensured, and local Syrians have been liberated from the tyranny of PYD/YPG as well as the DEASH threat.

Do you think this Operation will provide safe return of Syrian refugees in Turkey?

Mr Yurdakul: In fact, Turkey has best practices in terms of liberating areas from terrorism and facilitating safe and voluntary returns of Syrians. In northwest Syria, more than 360 thousand Syrians returned from Turkey to their homes in areas cleared of terrorists by Operations Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch.

Now, what Turkey plans is that resettle 2 million Syrians in a 30-km wide safe zone to be set up in Syria, stretching from Euphrates River to the Iraqi border, including Manbij. However, the presence of terrorist groups such as the PKK, PYD, and YPG risks its formation. As soon as we clear those areas from the terrorist groups, the owner of those lands will return to their homes and villages.

Turkey has no plans whatsoever to modify the demographic structure in the operation area. It is the other way around. Our operation will give a chance to at least one million displaced Syrians, including Kurds, Arabs, Christians alike, to return to their ancestors’ lands after having been subject to ethnic cleansing by PYD/YPG.