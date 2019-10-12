close
Sat Oct 12, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 12, 2019

Price control body head removed

National

LAHORE: Price Control Committee Chairman Akram Chaudhry was removed from his office. Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal will head the committee now which is meant to keep a check on prices of commodities. Akram Chaudhry had recently issued a statement about the huge challenge of inflation faced by the government and demanded concrete measures to curb it. Akram Chaudhry also served as advisor to the chief minister and quit the office a few months ago.

