Sat Oct 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
AFP
October 12, 2019

South Africa’s Zuma to face corruption trial

World

AFP
October 12, 2019

PIETERMARITZBURG, South Africa: South Africa's scandal-plagued former president Jacob Zuma will face a corruption trial, a court ruled Friday, in one of multiple alleged graft cases over his long political career.

The country´s High Court unanimously dismissed Zuma's bid for a permanent stay of prosecution over 16 counts of fraud, racketeering and money laundering relating to a multi-billion-dollar arms deal dating back to before he took office in 2009. Zuma, who has been accused of taking bribes from French defence company Thales, sought in March to have the case dropped.

