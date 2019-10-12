Japan braces for powerful Typhoon Hagibis

TOKYO: Japan braced on Friday for a powerful typhoon barrelling towards Tokyo that has already forced the cancellation of two Rugby World Cup matches, disrupted the Suzuka Grand Prix and grounded flights.

Overnight, Typhoon Hagibis was downgraded slightly from its "super typhoon" status, but was still forecast to be packing maximum gusts of 216-km when it makes landfall late on Saturday.

Japan´s Meteorological Agency (JMA) warned that areas from the west to the northeast of the country would experience "brutal winds and violent seas".

"We ask you to evacuate or take measures to ensure safety early, before winds and rain intensify, and before it gets dark, in order to protect your own life and the lives of your loved ones," JMA forecaster Yasushi Kajiwara said at a press briefing.

"The rain could be record-breaking," he added. "The predicted conditions and severity of a possible disaster are tremendous." The massive storm is expected to dump up to half a metre (nearly 20 inches) of rain on the Tokyo area in the 24 hours to midday on Sunday, with up to 80 centimetres forecast for the central Tokai region.

Surging sea levels could inundate homes and facilities in coastal areas with the storm approaching at a time of high tides with a full moon, the JMA warned. Non-compulsory evacuation orders were issued to nearly 30,000 people in eastern Japan, according to public broadcaster NHK.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike urged companies in the capital to "secure safety of their employees" by allowing workers to stay home or dismissing them early. The storm has wreaked havoc even before making landfall.

On Friday morning, organisers said they would cancel Saturday´s entire programme at the Japanese Grand Prix in Suzuka, pushing qualifiers to the following day. "The FIA (governing body) and Formula One support this decision in the interest of safety of the spectators, competitors and everyone at the Suzuka circuit," an FIA statement said. The decision means the teams and drivers will have just Friday´s two practice sessions in which to prepare for Sunday morning´s qualifying session.