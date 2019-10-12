US envoy to testify in impeachment investigation

WASHINGTON: The US ambassador to the European Union will testify to Congress next week as part of the impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump, despite a State Department order not to, his lawyer said Friday.

Gordon Sondland, a wealthy donor to Trump's 2016 campaign who was part of text message chains discussing the president's effort to pressure Ukraine to investigate a political rival, was scheduled to testify this week but the administration blocked him.

That prompted a subpoena by committees leading the probe in the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives for Sondland to be deposed in closed session. House Democrats are looking into whether Yovanovitch was removed by Trump because she failed to go along with a bid coordinated by Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.