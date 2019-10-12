Turkey ‘won’t stop’ Syria operation: Erdogan

ISTANBUL: Turkey will not stop its operation against Kurdish militants in northern Syria, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, dismissing what he called "threats" from other countries.

"Whatever some may say, we will not stop this step that we have taken," Erdogan said in a speech in Istanbul. "Now there are threats coming from left and right, telling us to stop this," he added. "We will not step back... We will continue this fight until all the terrorists go south of the 32-kilometre limit from our border that Mr Trump himself mentioned." Turkey launched an operation on Wednesday against the Kurdish People´s Protection Units (YPG) in northern Syria that it considers a "terrorist" off-shoot of Kurdish insurgents in its own territory.