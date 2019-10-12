close
Sat Oct 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
October 12, 2019

Turkey ‘won’t stop’ Syria operation: Erdogan

World

AFP
October 12, 2019

ISTANBUL: Turkey will not stop its operation against Kurdish militants in northern Syria, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, dismissing what he called "threats" from other countries.

"Whatever some may say, we will not stop this step that we have taken," Erdogan said in a speech in Istanbul. "Now there are threats coming from left and right, telling us to stop this," he added. "We will not step back... We will continue this fight until all the terrorists go south of the 32-kilometre limit from our border that Mr Trump himself mentioned." Turkey launched an operation on Wednesday against the Kurdish People´s Protection Units (YPG) in northern Syria that it considers a "terrorist" off-shoot of Kurdish insurgents in its own territory.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World