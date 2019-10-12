Romania president wants liberals to form govt

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BUCHAREST: Romania’s president on Friday was preparing to nominate a prime minister from the centre-right party to lead the poor, corruption-plagued EU member after parliament toppled the beleaguered left-wing government.
Lawmakers on Thursday voted narrowly in favour of a no-confidence motion against the government of Viorica Dancila’s Social Democratic Party (PSD), clearing the way for President Klaus Iohannis to name a new prime minister.
"It’s pretty clear that we are heading towards a PNL government or one formed around PNL," Iohannis said referring to the National Liberal Party, which he himself used to lead. Iohannis issued a press statement after holding talks with almost all parliamentary groups, except the PSD, which rejected his invitation for consultations. The PSD has had a rocky ride since taking power in late 2016, facing massive street protests and criticsm from Brussels over controversial judicial reforms.
BUCHAREST: Romania’s president on Friday was preparing to nominate a prime minister from the centre-right party to lead the poor, corruption-plagued EU member after parliament toppled the beleaguered left-wing government.
Lawmakers on Thursday voted narrowly in favour of a no-confidence motion against the government of Viorica Dancila’s Social Democratic Party (PSD), clearing the way for President Klaus Iohannis to name a new prime minister.
"It’s pretty clear that we are heading towards a PNL government or one formed around PNL," Iohannis said referring to the National Liberal Party, which he himself used to lead. Iohannis issued a press statement after holding talks with almost all parliamentary groups, except the PSD, which rejected his invitation for consultations. The PSD has had a rocky ride since taking power in late 2016, facing massive street protests and criticsm from Brussels over controversial judicial reforms.