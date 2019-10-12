Romania president wants liberals to form govt

BUCHAREST: Romania’s president on Friday was preparing to nominate a prime minister from the centre-right party to lead the poor, corruption-plagued EU member after parliament toppled the beleaguered left-wing government.

Lawmakers on Thursday voted narrowly in favour of a no-confidence motion against the government of Viorica Dancila’s Social Democratic Party (PSD), clearing the way for President Klaus Iohannis to name a new prime minister.

"It’s pretty clear that we are heading towards a PNL government or one formed around PNL," Iohannis said referring to the National Liberal Party, which he himself used to lead. Iohannis issued a press statement after holding talks with almost all parliamentary groups, except the PSD, which rejected his invitation for consultations. The PSD has had a rocky ride since taking power in late 2016, facing massive street protests and criticsm from Brussels over controversial judicial reforms.