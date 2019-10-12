close
Sat Oct 12, 2019
AFP
October 12, 2019

Number of people killed by vaping in US hits 26

World

AFP
October 12, 2019

WASHINGTON: Twenty-six people have died from illnesses associated with e-cigarette use since March, US health authorities said on Thursday, while some 1,300 have suffered lung injuries linked to vaping. Officials have yet to identify the cause for the outbreak, which dates back to late March, and are pursuing multiple lines of investigation.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said that 26 deaths in 21 states had now been linked to vaping, along with 1,299 cases of injury. Among a group of 1,043 patients for whom there was data on sex and age, 70 percent were male while 80 percent were under 35. More than three-quarters of those sickened used tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the primary psychoactive substance of marijuana, with or without nicotine products.

