UN calls for greater heat protection for workers in Qatar

DOHA: Improved safeguards and working hours are needed to protect labourers in Qatar from the effects of heat and humidity, the United Nations said on Friday, as it published new research.

The desert monarchy has come under fire for conditions faced by its hundreds of thousands of migrant workers, as it prepares to host the 2022 World Cup.

The risks of Qatar’s heat and humidity were again thrust into the spotlight at the recent World Athletics Championships in Doha when women’s marathon runners collapsed because of the conditions, despite the race being staged at midnight.

Humidity hovered around 73 percent and the temperature was 33 degrees Celsius (91 degrees Fahrenheit) for much of last month’s race. The study, commissioned by the International Labour Organization (ILO) and Qatar’s labour ministry, praised measures taken to reduce the effects of heat on 4,000 workers at one World Cup stadium project.

It concluded that while the heat mitigation steps taken by the body responsible for delivering the football showcase were "moderately to highly acceptable", other employers in Qatar could improve protections.

Of Qatar’s roughly 1.9 million workers, just 30,000 work directly on World Cup projects. The head of the UN agency’s Qatar project office, Houtan Homayounpour, said the project was working with the government to turn the study’s recommendations into "improved legislation".