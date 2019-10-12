Turkish envoy defends operation Peace Spring

ISLAMABAD: The Turkey's ambassador to Pakistan hsan Mustafa Yurdakul has said both Turkey and Syria have been victims of vicious terror attacks by terrorist organisations PYD/YPG particularly in the last two years.

In an interview, Ambassador Yurdakul said Ankara wanted establishment of a safe zone alongside its border with Syria but despite raising our concerns with US, it could not happen. In order to ensure Turkey’s border security, neutralize terrorists in the region and save Syrians from them, we were left with no option but to launch operation Operation Peace Spring.

Following are important points from an interview with H.E. hsan Mustafa Yurdakul, Ambassador of Republic of Turkey to Pakistan on the operation Peace Spring in North Syria.

What is Turkey’s motivation behind the newly-launched Operation Peace Spring in North Syria?

Mr Yurdakul: Like Pakistan, Turkey has also been a victim of terrorism and a target of various organizations. During the last two years, especially from the east of River Euphrates, we have been exposed to more than hundred cases of attacks or hostile acts by PYD/YPG, the Syrian offshoot of PKK which is designated as a terrorist organization by the EU and NATO.

PYD/YPG has perpetrated terrorist attacks also within Syria and against Syrians. Northwest Syria is a particular case in point. More than 200 cases of attacks and killing or wounding of scores of civilians took place. PYD/YPG-affiliated elements assumed responsibility in these cases without hesitation.

Our expectations and sensitivities regarding the PYD/YPG threat were repeatedly shared with our Allies, especially the US. In despite of all our efforts, our talks with the US on the establishment of a safe zone has remained inconclusive. PYD/YPG fortifications were not destroyed. PYD/YPG even built new ones. They did not withdraw. Their heavy weapons were not taken back. We could no longer tolerate the presence of terrorists at our borders. We were compelled to take the matter into our hands. That is why we launched “Operation Peace Spring”.

What does Turkey aim with this operation?

Mr Yurdakul: There are multiple aims of this operation. In a nutshell, the main objectives of this operation will be to ensure Turkey’s border security, neutralize terrorists in the region and save Syrians from the oppression and cruelty of these terrorists.

Turkey has a 911-km border with Syria and it has long highlighted the threat posed by the terroists in the east of the Euphrates and their desire of formation of a “terrorist corridor” there. In its more than 30 –year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. Even high level US authorities have admitted that YPG is the Syrian branch of the terrorist organization PKK. We wouldn’t stand idle by the activities of these terrorist groups right next to our border forever.

We intend to continue the operation until all terrorists have been wiped out of the region, our border security has been ensured, and local Syrians have been liberated from the tyranny of PYD/YPG as well as the DEASH threat.

Do you think this Operation will provide safe return of Syrian refugees in Turkey?

Mr Yurdakul: In fact, Turkey has best practices in terms of liberating areas from terrorism and facilitating safe and voluntary returns of Syrians. In northwest Syria, more than 360 thousand Syrians returned from Turkey to their homes in areas cleared of terrorists by Operations Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch.

Now, what Turkey plans is that resettle 2 million Syrians in a 30-km wide safe zone to be set up in Syria, stretching from Euphrates River to the Iraqi border, including Manbij. However, the presence of terrorist groups such as the PKK, PYD, and YPG risks its formation. As soon as we clear those areas from the terrorist groups, the owner of those lands will return to their homes and villages.

Turkey has no plans whatsoever to modify the demographic structure in the operation area. It is the other way around. Our operation will give a chance to at least one million displaced Syrians, including Kurds, Arabs, Christians alike, to return to their ancestors’ lands after having been subject to ethnic cleansing by PYD/YPG.

How do you think this Operation will effect future of the Syria?

Mr Yurdakul: Turkey has been saying that the PKK, and its extension, the YPG/PYD is the biggest threat to Syria’s future which are jeopardizing the country’s territorial integrity and unitary structure. Turkey’s counter-terrorism efforts in Syria will contribute to the territorial integrity and unity of Syria by disrupting separatist agendas.

We have seen different reactions from the international community regarding the Operation so far. What steps are taken by Turkey to inform international community?

Mr Yurdakul: We took immediate steps to inform the international community on the background, legal basis and goals of this operation. President Erdo an and Foreign Minister Çavu o lu had already informed their several counterparts about the operation. We notified UN Secretary General, President of the UN Security Council and NATO Secretary General of the start of this operation. We invited Ambassadors representing permanent members of the UN Security Council as well as regional countries to the Ministry.

We delivered a verbal note to the Syrian Consulate General in stanbul. We made clear that this was limited to a counter-terrorism operation. We reiterated our commitment to Syria’s territorial integrity and unity. We expect that our Western allies will understand national security concerns of the Turkey and act accordingly.

Hereby, I also would like to thank to Pakistan for its support to the rightful operation of Turkey. That support and solidarity messages of most brotherly people of Pakistan on various social media platforms have great meaning for us and it proves once again the strong brotherhood bonds between our two countries.

Some Western countries think that Turkey’s intervention will disrupt the fight against DAESH and they seem concerned about resurgence of DAESH in the region. What do you think about that?

Mr Yurdakul: Let me be clear on that. Turkey has suffered from DAESH attacks more than any other country. Over 300 people have been killed in attacks claimed by DAESH in Turkey, where the terrorist organization has targeted civilians in suicide bombings and armed attacks in recent years. Thats’s way we are a committed member of the Global Coalition against DEASH. International community should see that Turkey is the only country to put a chest-to-chest combat against DEASH with boots on the ground. We have neutralized more than 4,000 DEASH terrorists on our own.

On the other hand, the threat of terrorism originating from Syria and targeting our borders is not limited to DEASH. You can not try to defeat one terror organization by supporting the other one against it.

Turkey struggles with all terror groups at the same time and we expect our allies to do so along with Turkey. The countries concerned about resurgence of DAESH should cooperate with us to repatriate the foreign terrorist fighters to their homes and to face legal trials.