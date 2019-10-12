Dry weather expected in most parts of country

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly dry weather was expected in most parts of the country, while cold and dry in northern areas. However, rain/thunderstorm is expected in a few districts of northwest Balochistan. On Friday, rain, thunderstorm occurred in Khuzdar only. In Lahore, maximum temperature was 33.2°C and minimum was 20.5°C.
