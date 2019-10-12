Meesha’s plea against ombudsperson’s orders dismissed

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Friday dismissed a petition filed by singer Meesha Shafi against rejection of her review appeal of the Ombudsperson's orders in a harassment case. The single bench comprising Justice Shahid Karim announced the verdict on Friday, which had been reserved after hearing the parties’ arguments on October 2.

Earlier, Advocate Hina Jillani, on behalf of Meesha Shafi, argued that Punjab Ombudsperson had earlier set aside Ms Shafi's complaint, wherein she made allegations of sexual harassment against singer and actor Ali Zafar, saying that she was never an employee of the alleged harasser.

Advocate Ali Sibtain Fazli on behalf of Ali Zafar, submitted that the complaint and appeal were rejected as per law. The Ombudsperson could hear cases regarding employee and the employer only, whereas Meesha was not an employee of Ali Zafar, he added.