Kashmir solidarity rallies held

LAHORE: The Jamaat-e-Islami has demanded the international community come forward to save the besieged people of Indian-Held Kashmir (IHK) from genocide before it was too late.

In a statement issued from Mansoora on Friday, JI Naib Ameer Liaqat Baloch and senior leader Hafiz Idrees said the people in IHK were living like prisoners as the region had been turned into the largest jail in the world. Kashmirs are starving to death and there is a severe shortage of medicines in the occupied valley, said Hafiz Idrees.

Meanwhile, Liaqat Baloch while addressing the Tahafuz-e-Khatame Nabowat Conference highlighted the need for unity among Muslims to confront the challenges facing the Ummah. Deputy Commissioner Rajanpur, Muhammad Afzal Khan has said that time is not far away when Indian Held Kashmir will become a part of Pakistan. Addressing a ceremony to express solidarity with the Kashmiris at Kashmir Complex here on Friday, he said the aim of observing the Kashmir Day was to make India know that if it tried to sabotage the independence of Kashmiris, it would be responded in a befitting manner.

DSP Rana Jan Muhammad, Assistant Director Local Government Yaqoob Sherani, Maulana Jalil Ahmad, Qari Mahmood Qasmi, Maulana Abdur Rehman and other speakers said their relationship with the Kashmiris was real and natural. The ceremony was attended by clerics from different schools of thought, DBA members, and others.

Our correspondent adds from Faisalabad: A Kashmir solidarity walk was organised under the arrangements of a local club here on Friday. Commissioner Mehmood Javed Bhatti led the walk which started from the club and ended at Circuit House Chowk after passing through the Club Road.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Mehmood Javed Bhatti said that each and every Pakistani stood with the Kashmiris and the issue was being highlighted at every world forum by the Pakistani government.