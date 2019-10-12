No compromise on accountability, merit, says Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said that anti-state elements wanted to plunge country into instability but there will be no compromise on accountability, transparency and merit.

Punjab governor expressed these views in meeting with delegation of National Defence University’s national security workshop led by Major General Asif Ali, Al-Khidmat Foundation Award distribution ceremony and interaction with media persons.

“We will eradicate the menace of corruption from the country” he reaffirmed. The government and the armed forces are on the same page for country’s defence, development and progress. Armed forces have written new history through success against war on terror. To drag country out of crises all the sectors of society and government will have to work together as one. Punjab Development Network (PDN) comprising 50 NGOs has started working rapidly to provide clean drinking water, quality education and improved health facilities.

Earlier, addressing the National security workshop of National Defence University (NDU), the governor said the armed forces always stand in the front lines with the government whenever hard times come upon the nation, including earthquake. The way it provides its services in the time of crises, has no example in the world and whole nation is proud of Pakistan Army, he added. He said that country is facing a lot of challenges and economic crises and fight against it was to be done collectively and by every segment of the society.