close
Sat Oct 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 12, 2019

PPP MPA’s brother sent to prison

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 12, 2019

SUKKUR: Naushahro Feroze Police on Friday arrested Saeed Ahmed Jamali, brother of PPP MPA Rafiq Ahmed Jamali, when the Anti-Terrorism Court rejected to extend his interim bail.

The police arrested him and presented him before the court to get remand for manhandling government officials. The court gave a seven-day judicial remand against Jamali.

The superintendent engineer of Sepco, Sarfaraz Ahmed had got an FIR registered against Jamali for manhandling him and his staff when they went to check the electricity meter at Jamali’s residence.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan