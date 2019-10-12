PPP MPA’s brother sent to prison

SUKKUR: Naushahro Feroze Police on Friday arrested Saeed Ahmed Jamali, brother of PPP MPA Rafiq Ahmed Jamali, when the Anti-Terrorism Court rejected to extend his interim bail.

The police arrested him and presented him before the court to get remand for manhandling government officials. The court gave a seven-day judicial remand against Jamali.

The superintendent engineer of Sepco, Sarfaraz Ahmed had got an FIR registered against Jamali for manhandling him and his staff when they went to check the electricity meter at Jamali’s residence.