Benazirabad Police recover large cache of weapons

SUKKUR: The Shaheed Benazirabad Police seized a cache of weapons on Friday from the house of an alleged activist of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (London).

SSP Tanveer Hussain Tunio said the A-Section Police, raided the house of Yousuf alias ‘Baroodi’ of Muttahida London faction but the alleged terrorist managed to flee. He said while searching Baroodi’s house, the police recovered 57 repeater guns, 12 revolvers, six rifles and 1,500 bullets. Tunio alleged Yousuf alias ‘Baroudi’ was involved in five murders and other heinous crimes.