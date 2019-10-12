‘PSP ended Indian influence in Karachi’

LAHORE: Pak Sarzameen Party Central President Anis Qaimkhani has said that it is the PSP which ended the Indian influence in Karachi while exposing the elements working against Pakistan.

Addressing the general workers meeting of the party here on Friday, Anis Qaimkhani said the movement launched on March 2016 had now reached every nook and corner of the country. He also said that PSP believed in prosperity of the nation and held the view that politics of demonstrations and sit-ins could damage the country. He said the message of the party chairman, Mustafa Kamal, was based on the philosophy of peace and national progress.

The nation was now engaged in the movement launched by PSP for the recognition of their rights, he added. Anis Qaimkhani stated that Karachi was literally under the control of India until PSP raised voice, adding that both MQM and PPP were corrupt parties.