Govt’s ouster a must to end crises, says Mian Iftikhar

NOWSHERA: Terming the ouster of government a must to pull the country out of crises, Awami National Party (ANP) general secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain on Friday said that his party has decided to support the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F)'s Azadi March.

This he stated while speaking a public gathering at Azakhel Bala on Friday. ANP provincial president Aimal Wali Khan, district president Jamal Khan Khattak, general secretary Hamid Khan and Dr Wajid Iqbal also spoke on the occasion.

He said the Azadi March was meant to get rid of the "selected" prime minister whose undemocratic measures had pushed the country to uncertainty. The NAP leader said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Khan had staged illegal sit-in in Islamabad in 2014 to weaken the democratically elected government of Nawaz Sharif. He added that hurdles were being created for the opposition to march on Islamabad.