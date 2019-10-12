Turkey’s attack on Syria: UNSC calls emergency meeting

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NEW YORK: The UN Security Council held a closed-door meeting on Syria on Friday after Turkey launched a military offensive against Kurdish fighters. The meeting, called by the Security Council’s European members, came days after US President Donald Trump abruptly announced a drawdown of the US troops in the region.
