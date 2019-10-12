close
Sat Oct 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 12, 2019

LADIESFUND Women’s Awards: Woman beggar with 14 children among seven bags award

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
October 12, 2019

KARACHI: To acknowledge the contributions of women in various fields, Dawood Global Foundation held an award ceremony, Ladies Fund Women’s Awards for Pakistan 2019, at the Governor House on Friday evening. Hundreds of inspiring women attended the ceremony where people had gathered to celebrate the strength and empowerment of women, and acknowledge their achievements of various categories.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story