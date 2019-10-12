Huzaifa, Shoaib clinch doubles title

ISLAMABAD: Leading local pair of Huzaifa Abdul Rehman and Shoaib Khan annexed doubles title in ITF Pakistan World Junior Tennis Championship with an easy straight sets win over Korean pair of Dong Hwan KIM and Min-Joon KIM here at S. Dilawar Abbas Tennis Complex on Friday.

Huzaifa and Shoaib defeated the Korean pair in straight sets 6-3, 6-4 to live up to their billing.

The first set score went up to 3-3 when Huzaifa held on his own serve and then break the 8th game of Min Joon to build 5-3 lead. Shoaib then held on to his serve to win the first set at 6-3.

In the second set, the score went up to 4-4 all. Shoaib and Huzaifa combined in to break 9th game of Min Joon and won the second set at 6-4. The match lasted 1 hour and two minutes. Husnain Mehmood officiated boys’ double final.

Aysegul Mert (Turkey) paring with Arina Valitova (Russia) got the better of Iranian pair Khanloo Mahta and Safi Meshkatolzahra in the girls’ doubles final to win the title.

Mert and Valitova won the doubles title 6-2, 6-3. Aysegul and Valitova build up 3-0 winning lead in the first set by breaking 2nd and 6th game of Safi and went on to win the first set at 6-2.

Both girls kept the same pressure and made a number of winners from the baseline. Aysegul and Valitova won the second set 6-3 by breaking 6th game.

The match lasted 1 hour and 5 minutes. Asif Ali officiated girls’ doubles final.Boys’ singles and girls’ singles finals will be played today (Saturday).

Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) President Salim Saifullah Khan, Islamabad Tennis Association President Tariq Mehmood Murtaza extended their heartfelt felicitation to Huzaifa and Shoaib.