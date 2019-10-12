International cricket’s return to Pakistan: Visiting officials impressed with steps taken by hosts

LAHORE: England and Wales Cricket Board Chief Executive Tom Harrison and Cricket Ireland Chief Executive Warren Deutrom have described their visits to Islamabad and Lahore as successful and termed some of the initiatives taken by the local authorities as impressive.

Speaking in the 16-minute sixth episode of the PCB Podcast, Harrison said he was taking all the information home as it would help in considering fulfilling the England cricket team’s obligation in 2022, while Deutrom indicated that Ireland may soon visit Pakistan for an international series, says a press release.

“This is really an important trip for us,” Harrison said. “We were invited by the PCB to come and look at the security provisions that are put in place to host big cricket international events. And, it is very important for us to see that first-hand, to meet key players in that security team, all of the decision-makers and work out the steps that we need to take to assess the viability of an England tour of Pakistan in the future.

“So, that’s really the objective as a first step. And that’s been a very valuable exercise for us to undertake and we have learnt a lot for being here first-hand.

“Obviously, we have got a bit of time and that’s really important for us. We have been liaising with all of the right people over here, whether that is our high commission in Islamabad, whether it is the director of security or Ministry of Interior and all of the various police forces.

“We had a real look at the incredible work that is going on in Lahore with the Safe City Project and the extraordinary reaction to past incidents that has been put in place here. And that’s been incredibly impressive.”

Harrison said that now they need to take the information back to England and “start building towards a plan to put in place over the next few years to make it safe for us to consider coming here and fulfilling that obligation in the second half of 2022”.

He added: “In an ideal world, which we don’t live in, obviously we want major cricketing nations to be playing most of their cricket or lot of their cricket at home. It’s really important.”

Looking ahead to Pakistan’s next year’s tour of England for three World Test Championship Tests and three T20Is, the ECB chief executive said: “We love hosting Pakistan. It’s been fun to see the engagement of our English cricket community with the Pakistan cricket team, particularly in the short format. We have seen incredible support for the Twenty20 Internationals. We have obviously seen the One-Day series that proceeded the World Cup 2019 last summer which was absolutely brilliant.

“The Pakistan cricket team has added so much colour, vibrancy and atmosphere to our summers over the last few years. It will look modest without Pakistan visiting.”

Cricket Ireland Chief Executive Deutrom was happy and impressed with Pakistan’s hospitality. “It is a great pleasure to be here. First of all, we have been treated fabulously well. The courtesy, the generosity, the hospitality, the warmth, the love of cricket is plainly obvious for anyone to see.

“Cricket Ireland is now a Test nation and we certainly feel it is important that we play our part in being a mature and grown up member of the cricket family. We want to play our part in assisting getting international cricket back in Pakistan.

“To be honest and just at a very human level until you see it with yourself, you come with a set of conceptions or preconceptions, and I think this visit, which was generously made at the invitation of the Pakistan Cricket Board, would begin to change those perceptions.

“What we saw in Islamabad and Lahore is the extraordinary lengths to which the cricket authorities, the security authorities, the government and police, everyone has been working incredibly closely together to building that confidence.

“It begins to build a sense of OK, well, what are the reasons now to say why wouldn’t we come if we have had all these sensitive comforts provided to us. So, it is the beginning, I believe, of a conversation.

“We have a board meeting at the end of this month and would like to convey to the board what we have seen and the remarkable steps that have been taken to instill that level of confidence in other cricket boards around the world.

“We will do what we will always have always done, engage with our governments and insurers, and talk to our players. We will speak with the other boards that have been here in the past, obviously Sri Lanka Cricket, and then, we need to wait for an invitation.

“When we receive an invitation, we will go through the motions and will take it extremely seriously. There is no date set. However, it wouldn’t surprise me if that date or if that invitation was received by the end of the year for a tour taking place, perhaps next year, maybe the year after, I don’t know. “I think that’s something we should take extremely seriously.”